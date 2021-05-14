Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IMARA Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IMARA in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IMARA’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.34) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of IMRA opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. IMARA has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $62.71.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IMARA by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IMARA by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IMARA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IMARA by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

