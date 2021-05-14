Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inari Medical, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Inari Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,774,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,957,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,789,930.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

