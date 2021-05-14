Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,867,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,562,000 after acquiring an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 188,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

