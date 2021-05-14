Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

CGAU opened at $7.39 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

