Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 977 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

