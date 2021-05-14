Insider Selling: Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Sells $23,000.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $23,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $29,800.00.

Forward Industries stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

