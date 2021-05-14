Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AAF opened at GBX 80.30 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Airtel Africa to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The company provides prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services; and mobile money services, such as payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

