Clare Stack Richer Buys 1,563 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Director Clare Stack Richer bought 1,563 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $24,851.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,483.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 143.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $165,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

