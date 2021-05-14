Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $158.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.69.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $137.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.