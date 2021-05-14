Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 123,271 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,271 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

PWR opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Insiders sold a total of 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

