Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

EDN stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.58. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.64 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.