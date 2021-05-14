KeyCorp Increases Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $36.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELY. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $34.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

