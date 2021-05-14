Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.402 per share on Friday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS NTTYY opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.19. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.