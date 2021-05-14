Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $499.96 million and a PE ratio of 18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

