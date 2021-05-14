Credit Suisse Group Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $158.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.29.

NYSE ETN opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

