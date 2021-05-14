Insider Buying: Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) Insider Acquires 1,178,572 Shares of Stock

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) insider Tim Harrison purchased 1,178,572 shares of Ionic Rare Earths stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,642.87 ($21,887.77).

Ionic Rare Earths Company Profile

Ionic Rare Earths Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company's flagship project is the Makuutu rare earths project that includes five licenses covering an area of 242 km2 located in the eastern Uganda. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

