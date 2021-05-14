Gary W. Glessner Purchases 2,345 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Gary W. Glessner bought 2,345 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,057.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,403.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UBCP stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,835,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

