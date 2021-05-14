Insider Selling: United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Sells $36,675.99 in Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $36,675.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Bancshares stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.