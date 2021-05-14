Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $430.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.55 and a 200 day moving average of $440.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

