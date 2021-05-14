Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Realogy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Realogy by 652.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 121,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 641,498 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLGY. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,923 shares of company stock valued at $645,525. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $17.21 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

