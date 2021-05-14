Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,063,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 982,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

