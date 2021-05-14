Ellevest Inc. Buys 220 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,037,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 172,563 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.73.

ALNY opened at $132.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average of $141.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.