Ellevest Inc. Buys 677 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 705,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $50.14 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

