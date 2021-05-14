Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 96 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.18.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.90.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

