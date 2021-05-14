Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $252.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

