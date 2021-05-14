Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 170,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,136 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,996,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

