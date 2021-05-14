Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $21,502,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AeroVironment by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,593 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.61 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $132,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,125 shares of company stock valued at $26,597,858. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

