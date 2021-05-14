The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $74.85 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 140.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,550,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905,723 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $74,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,178,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

