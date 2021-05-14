Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 304,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Select Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 147.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 72,481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $37.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 over the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

