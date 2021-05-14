EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EYEG opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.27. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $16.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.