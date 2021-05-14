Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,054.8% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.