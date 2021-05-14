Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 824 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

