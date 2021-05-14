Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

