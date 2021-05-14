Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.69 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $89,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $323.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $211.89 and a one year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

