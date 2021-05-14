State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock valued at $861,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $228.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

