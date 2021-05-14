Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at C$45,100.

Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal bought 250,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Arctic Star Exploration stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Arctic Star Exploration Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$14.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

