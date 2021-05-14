Mushroom Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.61 Million (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Mushroom has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Mushroom has a market cap of $45.61 million and $2,079.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mushroom coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002945 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00622368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00081406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00238811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004995 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $615.72 or 0.01221737 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00037342 BTC.

Mushroom Coin Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,107,778 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Buying and Selling Mushroom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars.

