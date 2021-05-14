Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

TWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 269,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth about $4,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $616.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.47.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.