TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Lori G. Roberts Sells 12,120 Shares

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE THS opened at $51.39 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 593.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

