Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $154.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -825.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

