Asset Dedication LLC Sells 5,117 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $25.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

