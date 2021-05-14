Asset Dedication LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

