Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $316.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.23. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.