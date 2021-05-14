Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Pluristem Therapeutics Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.