Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 99,051 Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Atlas Crest Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,296,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000.

ACIC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

