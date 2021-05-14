Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. Analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

