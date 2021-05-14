TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires $99,600.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,625.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,258.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.02.

On Thursday, March 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $137,900.00.

TELA Bio stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

