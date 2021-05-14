Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

