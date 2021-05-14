Brokers Issue Forecasts for SPX Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

SPXC stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

