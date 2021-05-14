Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,668 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

